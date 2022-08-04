1 killed, 3 injured in Los Angeles shooting

Representational Image.

Los Angeles: One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, police said.

Patrol officers responded to a radio call for a traffic collision at about 2.25 p.m. on Wednesday in Panorama City, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims with apparent gunshot wounds, the local police department said.

Officials said that one victim was pronounced deceased at scene and three others were rushed to a local hospital and in stable condition.

“No suspect information at this time. There is a traffic collision at scene. We cannot confirm its relation to the incident at this time,” the department added, noting that the investigation is underway.

Police officers were searching for a suspect who fled in a dark-coloured car, and might have been wearing a white shirt and dark shorts, CBS Los Angeles Television station reported.