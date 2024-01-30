| 14 Pfi Workers Sentenced To Death In Killing Of Bjp Leader In Kerala

15 PFI workers sentenced to death in killing of BJP leader in Kerala

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi.

By PTI Updated On - 30 January 2024, 12:31 PM

Alappuzha: A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death of 15 persons associated with the now-banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in December 2021.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying that they were a “trained killer squad” and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the “rarest of the rarest” of crimes.