15-year-old boy electrocuted at Ganesh Pandal in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

(Representational Image)

Sangareddy: A-15-year-old boy was electrocuted at Ganesh Pandal at Lingampally village of Munipally Mandal in Sangareddy District on Wednesday evening.

The victim was Sai Kiran Goud. The boy installed the Ganesh idol along with his friends in the village. While connecting the Pandal with electricity, Goud reportedly came in touch with live electric wires.

The death was instant for him. A case was registered. The body was taken to Area Hospital Zaheerabad for the postmortem.