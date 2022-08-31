M.Tech student of IIT-Hyderabad ends life in hostel

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:34 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

(Representational Image) Rahul was found hanging from ceiling in his hostel room 107 in E-block by his fellow students.

Sangareddy: An M-Tech student of IIT-Hyderabad has committed suicide in his hostel room on Wednesday morning at the institute campus near Kandi in Sangareddy. He was found hanging from ceiling in his hostel room 107 in E-block by his fellow students.

Rahul is a native of Nandyala in Andhra Pradesh. The Police have shifted the body to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. The reason behind his decision to end life was not immediately ascertained. A case has been registered by Sangareddy Rural Police. The investigation is on.