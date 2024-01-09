19-year-old girl dies of Kyasanur Forest Disease in Karnataka

KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks.

Mangaluru: A 19-year-old girl from Hosanagara taluk in Shivamogga district died of Kyasanur Forest Disease at a hospital in Manipal, Health Department sources said.

The girl, hailing from Aramanae Koppa village in Shivamogga, was admitted to KMC Hospital in Manipal in Udupi district on January 4 after testing positive for KFD. This is the first death reported due to the disease this year, sources said.

The girl had developed fever after she went for dehusking arecanut at Analekoppa village on December 26 and was taken to a private hospital for treatment. Though her condition improved initially, it deteriorated on December 30, after which she was admitted to McGann hospital in Shivamogga.

She was found to be suffering from brain fever. However, she tested negative for KFD on January 2. A repeat test on January 4 confirmed the disease and she was shifted to KMC hospital where she succumbed on Monday, the sources said.