19-year-old woman raped by two men in Chattisgarh’s Jashpur district

By PTI Published Date - 10:10 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Jashpur: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men, including an acquaintance, in Chhattisgarh‘s Jashpur district, the police said on Wednesday. Both accused are on the run.

The alleged incident took place on September 4 at a tourist location following which she filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Saddam Khan and Imtiaj, alias Sonu, said Abhishek Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bagicha police station.

The woman, a resident of Shankargarh police station area in neighbouring Balrampur district, had gone to Dangari waterfall along with the two accused as she knew one of them, he said.

The duo took the woman to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. They threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the sexual assault to anyone, and fled the scene, he said.

The survivor, who teaches in a private school, and her relatives then approached the police, he said.

Khan and Sonu, residents of Kusmi area in Balrampur district, have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts) and 34 (common intention), Singh said.

Efforts are on to trace the duo who are absconding, while further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.