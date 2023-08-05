1984 anti-Sikh riots: ‘Jagdish Tytler started instigating mob’, says eyewitness to CBI

Central agency said that according to the eyewitness, the Congress leader came out of his white ambassador car and started instigating the mob

By ANI Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

New Delhi: The chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots revealed eyewitness accounts, who alleged Congress leader incited the mob to commit acts of violence, including killing Sikhs and looting their shops.

In its, chargesheet, the central agency said that according to the eyewitness, the Congress leader came out of his white ambassador car and started instigating the mob.

He (Jagdish) came out of his car and instigated the mob to first kill Sikhs and then asked them to loot their shops,â€ the chargesheet said.

CBI chargesheet also includes the statement of the son of Jagdish Tytler’s driver.

Sufficient material available on record to show that Jagdish Tytler was a part of the unlawful assembly committing rioting that has assembled near Gurudwara Pul Bangash, it added.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

CBI further said that this unlawful assembly violated the prohibitory orders, instigated, incited and provoked the mob to kill Sikhs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984.

However, the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday accepted the bail bond of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the case of killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984 during the anti-Sikh Riots. The Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in the case.

While the proceeding was going on in the court, Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) staged a sit-in protest outside the Court against its decision of granting bail to Tytler and raised slogans against him.

Protesting members demanded the cancellation of bail granted to Jagdish Tytler and prosecution of him under severe sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During the protest, a minor scuffle also broke out between members of the DSGMC and Delhi Police personnel outside the court after the entry gate of the courtroom was closed for security reasons.

Meanwhile, the Court also directed CBI to supply a charge sheet to Jagdish Tytler and listed the matter for scrutiny of a supplementary charge sheet against Jagdish Tytler. The next date of hearing is August 11, 2023.

Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday moved his anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in the case of killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.