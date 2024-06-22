2 booked for ‘blackmailing’ JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna on sexual abuse charge

Male JD-S activist threatened him with lodging a case of sexual abuse if he failed to pay Rs 5 crore

By IANS Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:58 AM

Representational photo

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against two persons on charges of extortion following allegations of sexual abuse against JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and younger brother of Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal.

A male JD-S activist from Arakalagudu town in Hassan district had made allegations of sexual abuse by Suraj. Following this development, Suraj’s aide Shivakumar filed a case against the victim and his kin at the Holenarasipura police station.

Shivakumar said in the complaint that false allegations were made against Suraj Revanna to extort money. The complaint claimed that the accused had threatened Suraj Revanna with lodging a

case of sexual abuse if he failed to pay Rs 5 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 584 (criminal intimidation). The complainant said the person claiming to be the victim of sexual abuse had approached him seeking employment through Suraj. He also provided the phone number of Suraj.

The accused had gone to the farmhouse on June 16 to request a job. The complainant said after meeting Suraj at the farmhouse, the accused made allegations of sexual abuse.

The accused threatened the complainant that since both Suraj and he failed to secure him a job, and given his ongoing difficulties, he should receive Rs 5 crore from Suraj, or he would file a sexual abuse case against him.

The complainant added that when this matter was discussed, Suraj said when the accused met him at the farmhouse, police personnel and others were present. Suraj refused to give money as he had done nothing wrong.

The accused then demanded at least Rs 2.5 crore before making allegations. When refused, the accused maintained that he would destroy the reputation of Suraj’s family. The victim alleged that he had met Suraj at a function he organised.

Impressed by his organisational skills, Suraj allegedly shared his mobile number and started sending endearing messages with love symbols. He was asked to meet him at his farmhouse, where he was allegedly sexually abused.

Suraj’s elder brother and former JD-S MP Prajwal has been arrested in connection with the sex video scandal. His father JD-S MLA HD Revanna was jailed and out on conditional bail in a kidnapping case linked to the sex video scandal.

His mother Bhavani Revanna is facing an investigation in a kidnapping case and was recently granted conditional bail from the court.