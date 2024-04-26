2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunbattle resumes in J-K’s Baramulla

The encounter began on Thursday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir.

26 April 2024

Representational Image

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed while as many Army personnel got injured on Friday as a gunbattle between the militants and security forces continued for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Baramulla district, officials said.

The encounter began on Thursday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir. After the night’s lull, a fresh exchange of firing took place on Friday morning, they said.

Two terrorists have been killed so far, according to the officials.

Two army personnel injured in the gunfight have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

A civilian was also injured near the site of the encounter on Thursday. The operation to flush out the terrorists from the area is underway , they added.