2 wins don’t alter long-term plans, says Pandya after 3rd T20I win over WI

Rovman Powell's rapid 40* off 19 balls, including four and three sixes, pushed WI beyond 150-run milestone.

09:26 AM, Wed - 9 August 23

Georgetown: Following his side’s seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20I, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya said that two losses or two wins would not change the long-term plans of the team.

Surykumar Yadav’s vintage performance with bat and Tilak Varma’s unbridled 49* kept India in the thick of the action as the Men in Blue clinched victory in the third ODI by 7 wickets at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

“Very important to win. We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long-term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games. Nicky (Nicholas Pooran) did not come out to bat and that allowed us to keep our pacers back, and also allowed Axar to bowl his four overs,” said Hardik in a post-match presentation.

“If Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I. As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don’t need someone at number eight. As Surya mentioned, they (Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like Surya in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others,” added Hardik.

With this win, India has managed to keep the series alive by 2-1. There are two more games to go.

Electing to bat first, West Indies posted 159/5 in their 20 overs. Kyle Mayers (25 in 20 balls, three fours and a six) and Brandon King (42 in 42 balls, five fours and a six) had a 50-run opening partnership. Following this, they lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 123/5 at one point.

A quick-fire 40* in 19 balls, consisting of a four and three sixes by Rovman Powell helped WI to cross the 150-run mark.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for India. In the chase of 160, India was reduced to 34/2 after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (1) and Shubman Gill (6) were dismissed cheaply. Then, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma held the innings together, carrying Men in Blue to the 100-run mark. Suryakmar was at his best, scoring 83 in 44 balls consisting of 10 fours and a six before being dismissed.

Then it was Tilak (49* in 37 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Hardik Pandya (20* in 15 balls) who took India to a win. Alzarri Joseph (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies. Suryakumar was the ‘Player of the Match’ for his half-century.