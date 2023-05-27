2018 movie review: A superior Malayalam film in all terms

Hyderabad: 2018 is the talk of the town in Kerala currently. The film has become the first Malayalam film to cross 150-crore mark. The film is now released in Telugu yesterday. Bunny Vas from GA2 Pictures presented the film in Telugu.

2018 is the story of the Kerala floods in the same year. The film deals with the damage caused by the floods and the survival of the people during the natural calamity. 2018 tells us the story of unsung heroes.

Director Anthany Joseph brought the natural look from the flood time to the big screen with the best technical values. He told the story with strong emotions and an engaging screenplay. Though the story of 2018 looks simple, the survival journey of the characters is very connecting and that won the hearts of the audience.

Heart-touching emotions are the biggest strength of 2018. Humanity is the takeaway for the audience. Anthany Joseph is successful in delivering master narration and characterisation.

He dealt the first half of 2018 with the introduction of the characters of all the unsung heroes and then stepped to the emotional side in the second half.

There is no particular actor who takes the lead position in the film. Since 2018 is a story-driven film, all the main characters share equal importance and screen time. It’s good to see Tovino Thomas accepting the film despite his star presence. Actor Lal’s performance is also the key to the film. All other actors also played their prominent parts.

2018 is technically solid. Akhil George’s cinematography and Nobin Paul’s soundtrack are the keys. VFX work is also top-class.

So 2018 is a must-watch film for its engaging narration and superior technical standards. One cannot miss this best presentation of humanity on the big screen.

