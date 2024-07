23 Municipal Commissioners transferred in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 09:52 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders transferring nearly 23 Municipal Commissioners and posted them at different municipalities. CN Raghu Prasad, working as Joint Secretary to Governor, was transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.