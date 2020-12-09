23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship gets underway on Friday

Among the key steps taken to battle COVID-19, the organisers will have clear dos and don’ts right from the main entry gate to all the way up to the track.

Coimbatore: The Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam in Coimbatore will hear the familiar roar of Formula cars as the much-awaited 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) gets under way here on Friday.

The organisers have put in place stringent protocols, matching international standards, to ensure that the back to back rounds are held with the safety, comfort and convenience of all the teams, drivers, their support staff, officials and media in mind. “We have studied and followed every precaution prescribed by the world as well as national governing bodies to make sure that the championship is conducted smoothly,” Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre said. “In these unprecedented times we are delighted that we could host such an important event in the FMSCI calendar,” he added.

JKNRC this season will witness two categories – The National championship class on JK Formula LGB 4, an Indian manufactured single seater racing car weighing 450 kg with 1.3 litre engine and JK Tyre Novice Cup for rookie drivers on a similar looking formula 1300s but with different chassis design and suspension geometry. The former has attracted 26 of the country’s best drivers while the latter has more than 20.

There will be 12 races over three days, with each day witnessing four races (including two qualifying rounds on Day 1) that will test not only the speed but also the fitness and endurance of the drivers coupled with technical packages put together by the teams.

As in the past, an all-women’s team from Ahura racing will also be in fray adding to flowing of adrenaline on the track.

The top racers of the country, including Vishnu Prasad, Raghul Rangasamy and Mira Erda (MSport), Ashwin Datta and T.S. Diljith (Dark Don Racing), and Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport) to name a few will be in fray, battling for the honours.

The pomp and gaiety that comes as a package with every JK Tyre Racing Championship will however be missing this time around in adherence to safety regulations.

Among the key steps taken to battle COVID-19, the organisers will have clear dos and don’ts right from the main entry gate to all the way up to the track. The pits too have been extended considerably to ensure social distancing.

Local officials will be helping with the bulk of the work to avoid too many visitors from other cities and states.

The documentation and scrutiny will be on Thursday, followed by a compulsory drivers’ briefing towards the end of the day.

Friday will witness official practice sessions, qualifying rounds and two races in each category followed by four races on Saturday and Sunday.

