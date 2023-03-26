25-year-old Bhojpuri actress found hanging in Varanasi

By IANS Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Source: IANS.

Varanasi: 25-year-old Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film.

The police have informed her family of the incident.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account, where she was seen crying.

Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

