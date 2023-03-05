Woman constable found hanging in Warangal; dowry death alleged

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Warangal: A woman constable was found hanging at her house at Bank Colony in Warangal on Sunday.

A Mounika was working with a police station in Mahabubabad district. According to Matwada Sub-inspector (SI) M Sai Prasanna her husband Sridhar had found her hanging and called the police.

“Police reached the spot and brought down the body and sent to MGM Hospital for postmortem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mounika’s father Rajender from Waddepally lodged a complaint with Matwada police, accusing his son-in-law of harassing her for additional dowry.

Following this, police have booked a case under 498 -A, 304-B (Dowry death) of IPC sections against Sridhar. The body was shifted to the MGM Hospital, Warangal for postmortem.

Rajender said that they had given Sridhar Rs five lakh as dowry at the time of marriage seven years ago. “But he has been harassing her for additional dowry,” he alleged.