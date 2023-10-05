| 250 New Covid Cases Recorded In India As Madhya Pradesh Reconciles Data

250 new Covid cases recorded in India as Madhya Pradesh reconciles data

By PTI Published Date - 10:04 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

New Delhi: India on Thursday added 250 coronavirus cases with Madhya Pradesh reconciling its Covid data, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of active coronavirus cases was recorded at 379.

“Madhya Pradesh Covid data reconciliation has been carried out. Two-hundred cases and discharges dating back to October 2020 are included in the state figures,” the Union Health Ministry said in its website.

India had recorded daily new cases above 100 last on June 16 this year and above 200 on June 6 this year.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,034, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,204).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,791 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

