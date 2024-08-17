3 injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda

Auto-rickshaw was ferrying schoolchildren when the truck hit it from behind

Due to the impact, the auto hit an RTC bus ahead of it.

Hyderabad: At least three persons, including two students, were injured when a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Habsiguda on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the auto-rickshaw was ferrying schoolchildren when the truck hit it from behind on the Habsiguda road.

Due to the impact, the auto driver lost control of his vehicle and hit an RTC bus in front of it.

Three people were injured in the accident. Passersby came to the rescue of the passengers and shifted them to hospital.

More details awaited.