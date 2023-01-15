36 killed in plane crash in Nepal

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said.

By IANS Updated On - 01:15 PM, Sun - 15 January 23

Representational Image

Kathmandu: At least 36 people were killed on Sunday after a passenger plane crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara region.

Thirty-six dead bodies have been brought out from the wreckage and the fire has been put off, Tek Bahadur K.C., chief district officer of the Kaski district, told Xinhua from the crash site.

The ill-fated ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu and crashed just a few minutes before landing, Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told Xinhua.

The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, including 15 foreigners, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Niroula.