30 stray dog carcasses found at Chennai garbage dump

By IANS Updated On - 02:09 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Chennai: In a shocking incident, carcasses of 30 stray dogs were found at a garbage dump in Madambakkam in Chennai.

The carcasses of dogs were spotted by local residents who were going for a morning walk on Sunday. They also saw a bowl containing milk beside the garbage dump and it is suspected that somebody might have fed the dogs milk laced with poison.

The carcasses of dogs were buried on the same day after informing the jurisdictional Selaiyur police station. The police have not registered a complaint in this regard yet.

The police maintained that they will inform the Public Health Department of Tambaram Corporation.

The animal lovers and organisations have appealed to the people to inform authorities and NGOs on street dog menace.

The locals have expressed their displeasure over absence of a helpline to call for grievances relating to animals.