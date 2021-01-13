320 kg ganja seized, five held in Sangareddy

Since Wednesday morning, the enforcement team of the entire Medak district has conducted the vehicle check-ups at the toll-plaza following a tip-off.

Sangareddy: Excise and Enforcement officials seized 320 kg of ganja at Kamkole toll-plaza on NH-65 on Wednesday. They have also nabbed five persons, seized a car, a goods auto, five cell phones, and Rs 54,000 cash from them.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department KAB Sastry, the team led by D Gayathri, Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent, have waylaid at Kamkole toll-plaza while they were taking the ganja in a goods auto from Sangareddy towards Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Since Wednesday morning, the enforcement team of the entire Medak district has conducted the vehicle check-ups at the toll-plaza following a tip-off. The arrested were identified as P Ganesh, a native of Yadadri-Bhongir district, Bommakanti Srikanth, a native of Janagon district, MD Feroz Khan, Warangal District, Pyla Naidu and Makireddy Suribabu, both natives of Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

