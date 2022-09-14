4000 new digital libraries to come up in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has announced that about 4,000 digital libraries will be made available soon across the State.

Addressing a review meeting with the chairmen and secretaries of the district libraries at the Intermediate Board office here on Wednesday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to develop libraries and make digital libraries available in accordance with the changing times and the chairmen should work towards this direction. It was the CM’s endeavor there should be a library attached to every Village/Ward Secretariat and the district chairmen should work towards establishing the same and take appropriate action in that direction.

He said that along with the up-gradation of libraries, proposals for repairs and other issues should be sent to the government. The government would take initiatives to solve the problems and the chairmen and secretaries should also work in coordination with the government, he added.