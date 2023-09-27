47 terrorists killed, 204 apprehended in J-K till September 26

New Delhi: A total of 47 terrorists were killed and 204 apprehended in multiple operations conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir till September 26 this year, official sources said.

Of the 47 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir between January 1 and January 26 this year, included nine local terrorists and 38 foreign terrorists.

The number of terrorists neutralised in 2022 remained at 187, including 130 local terrorists and 57 foreign terrorists.

As per data, a total of 204 terrorists have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir between January 1 and September 26 this year.

In last month, a total of four terrorists were killed and 40 apprehended while a total of eight terrorists were killed and 34 apprehended.

The data further reveals that a total of 111 terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir, including 40 local terrorists and 71 foreign terrorists. As per the data, 137 terrorists were active in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

