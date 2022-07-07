5 Indian actors to make international debut

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: From Samantha and Alia to Dhanush and Hrithik, these actors are poised to make it big in Hollywood.With the advent of OTT platforms, the lines are blurring between regional cinema and Bollywood films. But that’s not the end of it. Many Indian actors are going another step ahead and are now venturing into the global cinema market. A slew of A-list actors from the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil film industries are readying themselves for their debut in international films.

From Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Dhanush to Sobhita Dhulipala and Hrithik Roshan, we will soon be able to see many of our favourite stars in Hollywood films. Let’s take a look at the projects they are working on:

Alia Bhatt

While her contemporaries like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have already made their presence felt in Hollywood, now it’s Alia Bhatt’s turn. She might have been trolled for her lack of general knowledge at the start of her career, but Alia’s acting skills are no joke. After impressing with her performances in films such as ‘Highway’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the OTT film ‘Heart of Stone’. The American spy film, directed by Tom Harper, will see Alia work alongside ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star Jamie Dornan. Alia has already started shooting for the project in London.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Telugu film star Sobhita Dhulipala is riding high on the success of her latest venture ‘Major’. While the former beauty pageant winner is looking forward to the release of her Amazon Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven: Season 2’, she is also excited about making her Hollywood debut in ‘Monkey Man’ opposite ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame Dev Patel. Patel is also making his directing debut with this action-thriller film. “Our production houses Thunder Road Films and Bron Studios have previously worked on films like the ‘John Wick’ series and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. So, it’s an exciting feeling,” she shared, about her Hollywood debut.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the hearts of the entire nation after her appearance in ‘The Family Man’ season two and jiving to the song ‘Oo Oo Antava’ in the pan-India film ‘Pushpa’. Now, Samantha is set for global domination with ‘Arrangements of Love’ directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include ‘Downton Abbey’.

Dhanush

Tamil superstar Dhanush needs no introduction. After having acted for 20 years in the Tamil film industry, the actor is set to enthral the audience with his performance in ‘The Gray Man’. Dhanush is set to star along with Hollywood’s biggest stars like Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling Rege-Jean Page, and Ana de Armas. Directed by the Russo Brothers, it is the most expensive film made by Netflix. The action-thriller will release worldwide on July 22.

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is loved by everyone in the country. Now, the actor is set to swoon Americans with his new venture. Hrithik, who is represented by the reputed Gersh Agency in the US, is reportedly working on a spy thriller film.