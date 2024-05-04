5th Telangana Indian Prosthodontics Society Conference held at Army College of Dental Sciences

Hyderabad: The 5th Telangana Indian Prosthodontics Society Conference at the Army College of Dental Sciences, witnessed a confluence of expertise, innovation, and academic rigor.

Under the patronage of Deputy GOC, HQ, TASA, Brigadier K Somashankar, the conference featured a stellar line-up of participants including Dr. Mahendra Nath Reddy, Principal, Dr. Mamta Kaushik, Dr. Jangala Hari, and Dr. P Sesha Reddy, a press release said.

The organizing committee led by Dr. Y Mahadev Shastry, Dr. P.Jaya Krishna Babu, and Dr. Sateesh Simha Reddy, orchestrated a seamless symposium where students presented papers and posters, showcasing the latest advancements in Prosthodontics. The scientific program featuring engaging symposiums and presentations delved into the forefront of dental research and practice.

The valedictory session marked the culmination of the conference, celebrating the achievements and contributions of participants. The event concluded with a gala dinner, fostering camaraderie and networking among attendees.