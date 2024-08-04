7 arrested for dacoity in Hyderabad

Accused allegedly robbed a group of people of their phones and a gold chain to fund their liquor party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 01:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Humayunnagar police apprehended seven persons, who were allegedly involved in a dacoity case reported late on Friday.

The police recovered an iPhone, a gold chain and a knife from them. The arrested are Aijaz Qureshi, Fardeen Khan, N Prashanth, K Sai, P Rajashekhar, Mohd Khaleel, G Abhilash Mohan and a juvenile.

According to the police, the gang assembled at PS Nagar in Humayunnagar on Saturday evening and planned to rob some people to fund their liquor party.

“On spotting a group of five people going in a car late at night, the seven offenders stopped and threatened them with a knife. They robbed two mobile phones and a gold chain from them before escaping,” said DCP (southwest) G Chandra Mohan.

The police registered a case and nabbed them.

Meanwhile, commotion broke out during the press meet held to announce the arrest after one of the suspects, Fardeen, alleged that there was a fight between them and complainant Srimath Kumar when the latter asked for ganja.

The police, however, dragged the suspects out from the hall.

Fardeen Khan was previously involved in 17 cases.