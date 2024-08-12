7 dead, 16 injured in stampede at Bihar temple

A dispute among kanwariyas over some issue led to an altercation and scuffle, causing the stampede
Jehanabad: At least seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at the Baba Siddhanth Temple in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, an official said on Monday.
It appears that there was a dispute among the kanwariyas over some issue which was followed by an altercation and scuffle leading to the stampede, District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey said.
The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday, she said.