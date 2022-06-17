7 reasons that make ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ a must watch

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh took the silver screens by storm with their last outing ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. If you haven’t watched the film yet, we have listed down seven fabulous reasons that will make you want to watch it.

After its roaring theatrical success, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ came on Prime Video where viewers got early access to the movie through Movie Rentals. The film revolves around Mahesh aka Mahi (Mahesh Babu), who believes financial discipline is a must. However, he faces some unexpected situations when he meets Kalavathi (Keerthy Suresh) and Rajendranath who don’t value money much. Mahi’s heart beats for Kalavathi, but little does he know that the love of his life will ‘con’ him.

And that’s how a journey of action, humour, drama, and emotions begins. Here are 7 engaging things from the movie that make it a must-watch:

Mahesh Babu’s charm, action and more action

The charm and presence that Mahesh Babu brings on-screen is reason enough to attract viewers. But the excitement for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has levelled up as it is filled with action. When we say full of action, we mean it! In every alternate frame, Mahesh Babu leaves you awestruck with his kicks, punches, slaps, and power-packed action sequences. One of the scenes where Babu smashes the enemies face with a bunch of keys leaves viewers with goosebumps. If action and good looks are what matter to you, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ should top your Prime Video watchlist this June.

Keerthy con-quers it all

Keerthy Suresh does conquer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, but not only with her acting mettle, rather her ‘conning skills’. Yes, Keerthy plays a con woman in the film and unlike others, is gusty enough to con Mahesh Babu. Backed by her corrupt father, she threatens him with dire consequences after she fails to repay a borrowed amount. You wouldn’t want to miss Keerthy as a sweet-spoken and pretty-looking con woman.

Dhamkedaar dialogue-baazi

Dialogues are one of the most important parts of a project. After an amazing viewing experience, the dialogues stay with the audience and have a recall value in the long run. If we ask you to list five of your favourite dialogues, we’re sure you’re not going to take more than 5 minutes! That’s the power of captivating dialogues. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has some amazingly written and delivered dialogues that’ll stick to your mind for longer than you think.

Powerful antagonist

A tough protagonist needs a powerful antagonist to prove he’s the hero of the film. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ does it right! Actor Samuthirakani, known for his diverse roles in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is seen as a haughty and arrogant MP and industrialist Rajendranath. He is shown as the typical protective father of the lead character Kalavathi (Keerthy Suresh). With anger in his eyes and pride on his face, Rajendranath proves he is the villain of ‘SVP’.

Backed by talented craftsmen

Actors are the face of the film, but directors and producers are the brains behind. While a director shows the path, producers believe in the film. In this case, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is very lucky. ‘SVP’s ship is backed by some talented captains. The film has a strong backbone with Parasuram holding the director’s chair, and Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta producing the film.

Exceptional supporting cast

A good supporting cast is important to push a film’s narrative ahead. Without them, the story feels somewhat incomplete. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has an exceptional supporting cast which includes Vennela Kishore (Mahi’s friend), Sowmya Menon (Kalavathi’s friend) Nadhiya (senior bank official Rajakumari) and Subbaraju (Rajendranath’s brother-in-law) play supporting roles. All of them have added different flavours to the film, making it a masala entertainment.

Mahesh & Keerthy’s sizzling chemistry

Music and dance complete a project and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ makers have hit the stop with some soulful compositions. Among others is ‘Murari Vaa’, a song added 10 days after the film’s release. The song tugs at your heartstrings with its catchy music, especially the flute and violin score. With an exquisite backdrop, Mahesh and Keerthy catch eyeballs with their vibrant outfits and sizzling chemistry. The beautiful choreography and the actor’s coordination are as smooth as butter.

Viewers can watch the film on Prime Video starting June 23.