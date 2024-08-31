7 US troops injured in Iraqi raid on ISIS militants

US military's Central Command says militants armed with numerous weapons, grenades, explosive suicide belts during attack in Anbar Desert

By AP Updated On - 31 August 2024, 10:37 AM

Photo: X

Dubai: The United States military and Iraq launched a joint raid targeting suspected Islamic State group militants in the country’s western desert that killed at least 15 people and saw seven American troops hurt in the operation, officials said Saturday.

For years after dislodging the militants from their self-declared caliphate across Iraq and Syria, US forces have continued fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) group, though the casualties from Friday’s raid were higher than others in the time since.

The US military’s Central Command alleged the militants were armed with “numerous weapons, grenades and explosive suicide belts” during the attack on Thursday, which Iraqi forces said happened in the country’s Anbar Desert.

“This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organise and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond,” the Central Command said, using an acronym for the militant group.

“Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided.” It added: “There is no indication of civilian casualties.”

An Iraqi military statement said “airstrikes targeted the hideouts, followed by an airborne operation.” “Among the dead were key ISIS leaders,” Iraq’s military said, without identifying them.

“All hideouts, weapons, and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated and important documents, identification papers and communication devices were seized.”

A US defence official said five American troops were wounded in the raid, while two others suffered injuries from falls in the operation. One who suffered a fall was transported out of the Mideast, while one of the wounded was evacuated for further treatment, the official said.

“All personnel are in stable condition,” the official said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why it took two days for the US to acknowledge it took part in the raid. Iraq did not say the US took part in the operation when initially announcing it as politicians debate the future of having American troops in the country.