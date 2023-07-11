7-year-old boy drowns in drain

The incident was reported after heavy rain lashed the city on Monday.

By IANS Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Jaipur: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a rain-fed drain here while attempting to retrieve his footwear from water, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported after heavy rain lashed the city on Monday. Few hours after the incident, the body was found around 900 meters away from the accident spot.

Locals noticed the boy floating and took him out of the water. He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead at arrival.

Rishi Kumar, a student of class I, was playing outside his house with his brother when his sandal came off and started floating in water.

He ran after it and slipped into the drain while trying to catch it.

Anguished residents raised slogans against the Municipal corporation and administration.

SDM Mukta Rao reached the spot and announced Rs 10 lakh cash, a dairy allotment and removal of encroachment.

Meanwhile, Mayor Somya Gurjar issued a notice to commissioner JMC Greater and said, “In Murlipura zone of JMC Greater, a child has died after being swept away in water during heavy rain.

In this matter, a report must be presented immediately without delay, she added.

His father Mahavir Prasad said, “My child has gone. I have lodged a complaint against negligent officials. Have been asked that action will be taken against the complaint.”