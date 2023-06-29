| Rajasthan Cm Taken To Hospital After Injuring His Feet

Rajasthan CM taken to hospital after injuring his feet

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after hurting his feet, a doctor said

By PTI Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

File Photo

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after hurting his feet, a doctor said.

He fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe, according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.

After treatment, Gehlot returned home, his office said.

Gehlot was recommended a week’s rest. It was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.