7 Years of ‘Guest Inn London’: Kriti Kharbanda shares BTS moments

Released in 2017, ‘Guest Inn London’ is a comedy that highlighted the chemistry between Kriti and Kartik, supported by performances from Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 12:07 AM

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram to celebrate the 7th anniversary of ‘Guest Inn London’ by posting behind-the-scenes pictures. The snapshots featured fun moments with co-star Kartik Aaryan and the rest of the cast, bringing back memories of the enjoyable time on set.

Released in 2017, ‘Guest Inn London’ is a comedy that highlighted the chemistry between Kriti and Kartik, supported by performances from Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi. Fans were thrilled with the nostalgic look back, celebrating the film’s milestone.

Kriti’s post beautifully captures the joy and friendships forged during the film’s production.