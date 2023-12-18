| 8 People Killed As Pick Up Vehicle Collides With Auto Rickshaw In Pune

8 people killed as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw in Pune

By PTI Updated On - 12:37 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Representational Image

Mumbai: Eight people were killed after a speeding pickup vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said.

The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga, an official said.

Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle’s driver were killed, he said.