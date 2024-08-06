80 sheep killed in stray dog attack in Siddipet

The farmers had left the sheep in the shed in the night. When they returned in the morning, they have found 80 of them dead with serious injuries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 08:17 PM

80 sheep killed in stray dog attack in Siddipet

Sangareddy: The stray dog menace is posing a danger not only to people but also to livestock. In such an incident, a pack of stray dogs killed 80 sheep belonging to farmers Nangi Chandraiah and Nangi Komuraiah in Maddur on Monday night.

The farmers had left the sheep in the shed in the night. When they returned on Tuesday morning, they have found 80 of them dead with serious injuries. The farmers said they had suffered a loss of Rs.10 lakh.

The locals urged the government to extend support to the two farmers.