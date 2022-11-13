80s stars get together for a reunion at Jackie Shroff’s home

The stars from the '80s, who, as a practice, have a reunion every year to celebrate their friendship and camaraderie had suspended the practice after 2019 due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Chennai: Over 30 stars from the south Indian film industries and Bollywood attended a reunion hosted by actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon at their home in Mumbai.

The 10th year reunion in 2019 was hosted by Chiranjeevi in his fabulous Hyderabad home. Nearly 40 stars from South India and Bombay had attended that reunion. However, after that, due to the pandemic, the event was not held. This year, they revived the practice and met in Mumbai for their annual reunion.

Actors Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff graciously hosted the actors from the four southern states. They invited a few of their colleagues from Bollywood too for the evening.

Just like every other year, the get together had a colour theme. This year, the theme was silver and orange for women and grey and orange for men. The venue decoration was Maharashtrian and the spread on the table included Maharashtrian delicacies.

The hosts, Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff, did not spare any effort to prepare the venue in the theme colours and welcomed their guests.

The get together went on till the wee hours of the morning. The actors from the South performed for a medley. Poonam Dhillon had organised games and quiz. It was a fun-filled evening.

The celebrities who were part of the 11th ’80s actors reunion include Chiranjeevi, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Venkatesh, Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, Ramya Krishnan, Lissy, Poornima Baghyaraj, Radha, Ambika, Saritha, Sumalatha, Shobana, Revathy, Nadia, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Tina Ambani and Madhoo.