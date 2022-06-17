Multi-faceted Ankush Ingle aka DJ ODIN is making a mark in the world of music

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:39 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Sports, acting, academics, music, there is very little that Ankush Ingle hasn’t excelled at the way Ankush puts life into all celebrity parties makes it obvious that he is brilliant at music. However, many other aspects of his life and his multi-talented personality are still not known to many. Apart from music, Ankush has also excelled in sports, acting, and studies. Sounds unbelievable?

Well, Ankush is a perfect package of talent and humility. His sports achievements include 6 gold medals in roller hockey, a silver medal in state-level powerlifting, and 15 years of skating. Ankush often says that sports help him focus, and he tries to give his best shot at whatever he does. He also has a brilliant academic record. Ankush was a school topper and also did well in competitive exams. This helped him secure an engineering seat at a prestigious college. He enrolled in the course but later realized that music is his true calling and he wants to follow it professionally. Ankush thus dropped out of engineering college. Ankush remembers those times and says that some people did not agree with his decision, but his friends and family supported him and motivated him to follow his dream.

Ankush’s move from his hometown Amravati to Mumbai was a monumental task, but he is glad that he did it. It was the first step in his journey to success in the world of entertainment. He competed at MR. India 2016 and was among the top 10 finalists. This inspired him to work harder and instilled confidence in his capabilities. He started auditioning for web series and TV serials and performed in period plays. It was a phase full of uncertainties, but Ankush worked hard. He took the route of learning to achieve success.

Ankush enrolled in the Actor Prepares program of Anupam Kher’s Academy and is now a certified actor. He also played the role of Mahakavi Kalidas in the period play ‘Ek Aashad ka din” and has acted in web series as well.

Now he is following music as his full-time profession and is also known as DJ ODIN. Ankush learned the art of DJing from DJ Cyrus, the best DJ in the country and is now the top celebrity choice of DJ for parties. He is a popular name in the music space. Apart from regularly performing at popular clubs in the city, Ankush has given amazing performances at parties of many celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Ankita Lokhande, Shalmali Kholgade, etc.

It is hard to come across multi-faceted personalities like Ankush. We hope he achieves all that he aims for.