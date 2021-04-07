81 Covid cases reported in Karimnagar village in three days

Officials blame laxity in following Covid appropriate behaviour for surge in cases

Karimnagar: Unlike the first wave, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in rural areas under the second wave is much more. Concerned over the spurt in corona cases, some of the Gram Panchayats have imposed self-lockdown to check the spread of the virus.

Covid was confined only to district headquarters and towns in the first wave, and only a negligible cases were reported from rural areas. But, the situation is different from last year with people moving freely without any fear from rural areas to towns and vice versa with complete unlock. Besides moving in groups without wearing face masks, people are attending marriages, funerals and other functions by putting aside Covid norms.

In a shocking development, 81 corona positive cases were reported from a tiny village Jayavaram in a span of last three days. While 51 people tested positive on Monday alone, 20 and 10 cases were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. People of Jayavaram, which is three kilometres from Vemulawada, frequently visit the temple town because of the proximity.

On the other hand, 21 cases were reported in Mallaram, which also located few kilometres away from Vemulawada. A three-day Maha Sivaratri jatara was conducted at the shrine recently, one of the reasons for the spread of virus in Vemulawada and its surrounding areas, Medical and Health department officials suspected.

Going a step ahead, Gram Panchayat authorities of Siripur, Gorrepalli, Kothadampalli of Mallapur mandal, Vemulakurthi of Ibrahimpatnam mandal and Ibrahimpatnam mandal headquarters of Jagitial district, imposed self-lockdown in the wake of surge in positive cases.

Besides locally infected people, Gulf returnees have become a major problem in Korutla and Metpally areas of Jagitial district. Gulf migrants, who failed to come to their native villages during the period of lockdown, are visiting to their native places, becoming the virus carriers.

Two Gulf returnees, who landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on March 25, were infected by the UK strain. One of them belongs to Mutyampeta of Malyala mandal, the other hails from Venkatapur of Korutla mandal.

