88 species spotted by bird watchers at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: A group of 40 bird watchers from Hyderabad Birding Pals who visited Nehru Zoological Park, identified around 88 bird species on Sunday.

These birds included rare ones such as Red Breasted Flycatcher, Hair Crested Drongo and Forest Wagtail.

V.V.L. Subhadra Devi, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, briefed them about the bird watching etiquettes.

Kalyan Ineni, President, Hyderabad Birding Pals thanked Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for giving an opportunity for the bird watching in the Nehru Zoological Park.

