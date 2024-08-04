91 people including 14 policemen killed in Bangladesh clashes

Hundreds injured on Sunday in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the ruling party supporters

By PTI Published Date - 4 August 2024, 09:25 PM

Men run past a burning vehicle inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, set on fire by protesters, during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday. Photo: AP

Dhaka: At least 91 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh, forcing authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

The clashes broke out on Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of the government’s resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League activists.

At least 91 people have been killed in clashes, shootings and counter-chases across the country surrounding the non-cooperation programme, leading Bengali-language daily Prothom Alo reported. According to the police headquarters, 14 policemen have been killed across the country. Of them, 13 were killed in Sirajganj’s Enayetpur police station. One person was killed in Comilla’s Elliotganj, the paper said. More than 300 policemen were injured.

The fresh round of clashes erupted days after over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971.

Sunday’s protests were joined by unidentified people and activists of rightwing Islami Shashontantra Andolon, which erected barricades on several major highways and within the capital city, officials said, adding that protesters attacked the police stations and boxes, ruling party offices and residences of their leaders and burnt several vehicles.

The situation prompted authorities to order a curfew in major cities and small towns across Bangladesh for an indefinite period from 6 pm on Sunday, mobilising troops, paramilitary border guards BGB and the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion alongside police.

The government ordered the shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. Mobile operators were ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet, the paper added.

Meanwhile, Hasina said those engaging in “sabotage” in the name of protest are not students but terrorists and asked people to suppress them with a firm hand. She called a meeting of the National Committee on Security Affairs — the highest policy-making authority of national security — at Ganabhaban, sources from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The meeting was attended by the chiefs of army, navy, air force, police, RAB, BGB and other top security officers of the country.

The government also announced a three-day general holiday on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure public safety.