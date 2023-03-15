A BJP Governor who became victim of BJP’s vendetta politics

Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, known for his outspoken nature, is turning out to be a classic example for vendetta politics of the BJP-led Centre

Published Date - 07:22 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: No one speaking against the Modi government will be spared, even if they are from the Bharatiya Janata Party itself. Or that is the message that is being silently sent across.

Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, known for his outspoken nature, is turning out to be a classic example for this vendetta politics of the BJP-led Centre. The Centre has downgraded his security cover and instead of being included in the Z security category, a solitary personal security officer (PSO) has been deployed for his security.

Though he had security threats from Pakistan-based terror groups and Kashmiri militants, the Centre downgraded his security cover. Malik has written to the Home Ministry about the downgrade but has not received any response about the reason behind the move, according to reports.

Malik has not kept quiet, pointing out that reason for his security being downgraded was that he had supported the farmers agitation against the three contentious farm laws and had also voiced his opposition to the Agneepath military recruitment scheme. Apart from this he had made comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at various platforms during his tenure as Governor of various States.

In fact, he is blaming Modi for downgrading his security. “Amit Shah is kind, PM Modi’s brain behind removing my Z security,” he told the media recently. He alleged that his security was downgraded as he spoke against the anti-peoples policies of the Modi government. Interestingly, the security cover of NN Vohra, who preceded him as J&K governor, is still intact. Security cover is provided to governors and lieutenant governors based on intelligence reports from security agencies, but in the case of Malik, despite being under threat from terror organisations, the Centre downgraded his security, according to reports.

Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was diluted and its special status revoked. According to various reports, Pakistan-based terror groups had reportedly sent sharp shooters to Kashmir to assassinate him, with the threat to his life confirmed by Military Intelligence and local police earlier.

During his stint as Governor of J&K, Malik had also accused Ambani and a leader close to the RSS from Kashmir of offering him a bribe of Rs.300 crore for signing two files pertaining to a project. Malik had also alleged corruption in awarding the contract for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and also for civil work worth Rs.2,200 crore with regard to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir. Based on his allegations, the Centre had ordered a CBI probe and even questioned Malik.

However, even as he has openly taken a stand against corruption, his criticism of the Modi government, apparently has not been taken lightly, with the immediate impact being the downgrading his security cover.