Aaditya Thackeray congratulates Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra on new beginnings

Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

By ANI Published Date - 09:39 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Politician Aaditya Thackeray, on Tuesday, posted some glimpses from actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha’s wedding.

He shared pictures on Instagram and extended his heartfelt greetings to the newlyweds. In the pictures, Aaditya can be seen posing with the couple.

In another photo, he can be seen having a happy moment with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other respected ministers.

Along with the post, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of joy, good health and love! “Harbhajan Singh Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Arora, attended the Ragneeti’s wedding Apart from ministers, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Designer Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

Earlier, the couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.