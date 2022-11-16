| Aaftab To Undergo Narco Test What Is Narco Test How Is It Done

Aaftab to undergo narco test: What is narco test, how is it done?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Aftab Poonawala to undergo narco test: What is narco test and how is it done? Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and chopped her body into pieces, will be made to undergo a narco-analysis test as he has been giving incorrect information and trying to mislead the investigation.

What is a narco test?

Narco analysis tests involve the injection of sodium pentothal, which is also called truth serum. The administration of this drug lowers an individual’s self-consciousness, thereby allowing them to speak without restrictions. This takes place when the person becomes less self-conscious and enters a hypnotic state. This stage allows examiners to question the subject and get real answers.

This test is done only under the observation of a psychologist, investigating officer, or forensic expert. It is said to be an alternative to other commonly known third-degree treatments used by investigating departments.

How is the test performed?

The test is conducted only after the subject is found medically fit. The person is injected with the hypnotic Sodium Pentothal, also known as Thiopentone. The dosage depends on their age, gender, and other medical conditions.

The dosage must be accurate since the wrong prescribed amount can even result in death or coma. Other precautions will also need to be taken while conducting the test. Once the drug is injected, the person is put in a state where they can answer only specific questions.

Are Indian investigators allowed to put suspects through this test?

The Supreme Court has held that narco-analysis, polygraph and brain mapping tests on an accused are illegal. The court, however, permitted use of such techniques in criminal cases on consent and with some safeguards. Those who wish to must have legal, emotional, or physical implications of the test. The subject’s permission should be recorded and presented to the magistrate. The court analysed the scope of Article 20 (3), which describes that an accused should never be forced to be a witness against himself.

Is narco test 100% accurate?

The accuracy of narco analysis is not 100 per cent. It has been found that certain subjects made false statements. This test is considered an unscientific method used for investigation.

Narco test in India

In India, narco analysis was first used in 2002 in the Godhra carnage case. In 2003, Abdul Karim Telgi was taken to the test in the Telgi stamp paper scam. Though in the case of Telgi, a lot of information was generated, doubts were raised about its value as evidence. The two main accused in the infamous Nithari serial killings also underwent a narco test in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

In the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts incident, Abdul Kaleem and Imran Khan underwent a narco analysis test. However, police failed to get any breakthrough in investigations or suspected connection with the 2005 terror attack on the Indian Institute of Science shootout.

Mohammed Ajmeri Sheikh, who was accused of raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in Kurla in 2010, was also subjected to the test. The other high-profile case involved Vijay Palande, arrested for the murder of Delhi businessman Arun Tikku in Lokhandwala in 2012.