Aamir explains his labour of love to make ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:22 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shared that it took him 14 years to make his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ iconic film ‘Forest Gump’.

Aamir said: “Yes, it took a long time. To be exact, 14 years in total but something around 8 to 9 years for acquiring the rights. So I am a bit excited and nervous as we know we have made a good film so it increases the nervousness that people will like it or not”.

While Aamir has travelled places to shoot the film at multiple locations, the film has captured India in a most beautiful way making it a magical cinematic wonder.

Moreover, the film will also bring a captivating journey of Laal’s character from the age of 18 to 50.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.