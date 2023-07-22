AAP MP Raghav Chadha demands better facilities for scribes on Parliament premises, writes to RS Chairman

Published Date - 01:07 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman requesting better facilities for journalists covering the House proceedings.

“Journalists are currently working from a small makeshift tent located at Entry Gate No. 12, particularly those covering Rajya Sabha.

Unfortunately, the limited space is hardly enough to comfortably accommodate all the journalists and is even smaller than the previous setup. “Moreover, the tent lacks proper air conditioning and consistent access to water, which presents significant challenges, particularly during extreme weather conditions like scorching summers and heavy monsoons,” read his letter. Stating that journalists are working under challenging conditions, Chadha said that makeshift tent located at Entry Gate No 12 is even smaller than their previous setup.

The AAP MP said that the lack of proper air conditioning and consistent access to water was creating discomfort, particularly during extreme weather conditions like scorching summers and heavy monsoons. Chadha has advocated for improved facilities for journalists such as large air-conditioned tents, ensuring a sufficient and reliable water supply, and conveniently placed washrooms, with special consideration for female reporters. “I request that you kindly facilitate the provision of a dedicated and larger workspace and with air conditioning to ease their discomfort.

Access to clean drinking water is also crucial for their health and well-being, considering the long hours they spend on the premises. “Therefore, I urge you to make a reliable source of safe drinking water available within their designated workspace. Moreover, it is essential to prioritize the accessibility of conveniently placed restroom facilities, with special consideration for female reporters. “Given that the media plays a vital role in disseminating information and reporting on the proceedings of the House to the public, it is in the best interest of both the Rajya Sabha and the citizens we serve to facilitate journalists with improved working conditions,” his letter read.