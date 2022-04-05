| Aarogyasri Facilities Will Be Available At Phcs Across Telangana Harish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Aarogyasri healthcare facilities will be now available at Primary Health Centres (PHC) across Telangana, Health Minister, T Harish Rao said here on Tuesday.

As part of these efforts, Harish Rao has directed all the PHCs in the State to prepare and enroll themselves in the Aarogyasri Health Insurance initiative of Telangana government.

To promote normal deliveries and avoid C-sections, the State government has also decided to provide incentives to those healthcare workers who conduct safe and normal deliveries in government hospitals.

“PHCs in Telangana must play an important role in providing vital healthcare facilities to patients before referring them to a higher heathcare facility. The idea is to ensure there is not too much patient load on higher health care facilities. The State government has ensured that adequate budget is available to the entire healthcare facilities in Telangana. Now is the time to deliver,” he said while reviewing the functioning of the PHCs.

