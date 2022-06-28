Abhishek parakkat unleashing marketing strategies of parakkat nature resort and parakkat jewels

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:42 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Abhishek Parakkat is on his way to establishing himself as a successful businessman. He was born in 1999 in Kalady, Kochi, Kerala. He had done a Bachelor of Commerce and was always interested in starting up a business. He never wanted to work a 9-to-5 job; he wanted to give others a 9-to-5 job, and he is now successfully managing all work in his ventures such as Parakkat Jewels and Parakkat Nature Resort. Abhishek wants to become the number one entrepreneur in the nation. He knows tactics, which include information about his market, management, products and services, marketing, and sales projections to make his ventures the best amongst all. He feels that businesses are a very important part of the economy. They endow products and services that can be purchased by individuals and other companies. He states that before starting a business, make sure you do your research and develop a business plan.

One of the most important qualities of Abhishek Parakkat’s is his leadership skills. He makes sure that his employees trust him and follow his decisions. He is always there to command and inspire his associates to perform at their optimum. He always pushes his team to work harder and better. He sincerely feels that if you’re not able to communicate your ideas with your team and if you’re not able to make them comprehend what you’re thinking and what you want, then they will simply not follow you. His successful ventures epitomise his skills and ability. He is always surrounded by those people who challenge him. Through this, he always tries to push his boundaries and work more efficiently. He is assiduously working on Parakkat Jewels and Parakkat Nature Resort, and in a very short period, he will be ruling these industries.

It is not the end. Moreover, he is also a fitness freak; he is a photographer; a basketball and chess player. He also likes to travel to new places.