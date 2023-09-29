| Abhishek To Skip Ed Summons Will Participate In Tmcs Protest Programme In Delhi On Oct 3

Abhishek to skip ED summons, will participate in TMC’s protest programme in Delhi on Oct 3

By PTI Published Date - 12:25 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

File Photo

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said he will participate in the party’s protest programme in New Delhi on October 3, a day after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata on the same day.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, without naming anyone challenged the ED to “stop” him if they can.

“The fight against the deprivation of WB and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles. No force on Earth can hinder my dedication to fight for the people of WB and their fundamental rights. I’ll b in Delhi joining the protest on Oct 2nd & 3rd. STOP ME IF U CAN!” he wrote on ‘X’.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Banerjee on October 3 for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata, which the party described as an attempt by the BJP to disrupt its planned rally in New Delhi on the same day.

Banerjee, along with other party MPs, MLAs and leaders will pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on October 2 on his birth anniversary.

A TMC delegation will meet Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on October 3 and place before him the issue of “non-release of dues” under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).