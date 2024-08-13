ABVP-HCU unit holds gathering against persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

ABVP-HCU president Balakrishna Kanukati said this was not the first time that Hindus and Hindu temples were being attacked in Bangladesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 09:48 PM

Hyderabad: The ABVP-HCU unit on Monday organized a solidarity gathering against the persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, ABVP-HCU president Balakrishna Kanukati said this was not the first time that Hindus and Hindu temples were being attacked in Bangladesh. However, the scale at which it was happening now cannot be compared to anything less than a ethnic cleansing, he said.

The so-called Left liberal and secular political parties in the country have been mum on the issue, Balakrishna said, adding the fact that the authorities in Bangladesh have accepted such persecution was a slap on the face for those who denied the persecution of Hindus and chose to remain silent.

A research scholar with Telugu department, Mahesh Medipalli gave insights into the past history of the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. A student at Sanskrit department, Nidhi recited poems on how the government failed to protect the minority community.