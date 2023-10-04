ACB Court posts Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea, police custody petitions for hearing on October 5

It is seeking another five-day police custody to further question him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

By PTI Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Amaravati: A local court here on Wednesday posted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu‘s bail plea as well as the petitions by the Andhra Pradesh Police CID seeking his custody in the Skill Development Corporation scam case for hearing on Thursday, October 5.

The Vijayawada ACB Court took this decision amid continuing intense arguments between CID lawyers represented by Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy and Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda, and Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey arguing on behalf of the former chief minister.

Recently, the CID filed its second custody petition as Naidu allegedly did not cooperate with the investigating officials during the first two-day custodial questioning on September 23 and 24.

Importantly, the second remand extension of Naidu also ends on Thursday, October 5.

Further, two more CID prisoner-on-transit (PT) warrant petitions in the AP FiberNet and Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam cases are also due for hearing in the Vijayawada ACB Court.

Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s anticipatory bail petition in the same case also came up for hearing in the high court on Wednesday but the CID sought time till October 12 for filing its counter.