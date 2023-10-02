TDP leaders stage hunger strike In Delhi against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

12:35 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

New Delhi: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and party supporters on Monday staged a hunger strike at Lodhi Estate in Delhi against the arrest of TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The party workers held ‘I am with CBN’ posters demanding the release of Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

From candle marches to rallies, TDP workers have been demanding the release of Chandrababu Naidu by showcasing their outrage across the country.

Earlier, a rally was organised in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district opposing the arrest of the former state Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

On September 24, Women caders of the Telugu Desam party held a candlelight march in Visakhapatnam on Sunday against the YSR Congress Party government demanding the release of their party chief.

The hunger strike in Delhi comes one day ahead of the Supreme Court hearing which is scheduled on Tuesday in which the SC will hear a plea of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order in dismissing a petition for quashing the FIR against him in the Andhra Pradesh skill development scam which was filed by Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh based on the complaint filed by the ruling YSR Congress MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy.

In his plea, Naidu contended that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had rejected his petition by ignoring his pleading that under Section 17A of the PC Act, which came into force on July 26, 2018, no FIR against a public servant could be registered without prior sanction of the appropriate authority.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case.