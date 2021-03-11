Accenture completes acquisition of Imaginea

Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, the Accenture Cloud First group brings together cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions

Bengaluru: Accenture on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London and throughout India.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First.

Powered by 70,000 cloud professionals and a $3 billion investment over the next three years, the Accenture Cloud First group brings together cloud expertise, industry cloud solutions, ecosystem partner capabilities, and assets that help clients realise greater value from cloud at speed and scale.

Imaginea currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations.

The acquisition adds approximately 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, the company had said in an earlier statement last month.

“Cloud is an essential foundation of digital transformation. Leveraging cloud native capabilities helps companies transform experiences, harness advances in technologies like AI, robotics, edge computing and 5G, and break the limits on productivity and innovation to create sustainable value,” Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First, had said.

“India is recognised globally for its rich innovation capabilities, and Imaginea is an outstanding example of this potential,” added Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director at Accenture in India.